SushiSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $279.29 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $14.33 or 0.00024999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $279.29 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00055858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.37 or 0.00628682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00081892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030590 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 212,608,710 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

