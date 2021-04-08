SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $231.65 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $14.91 or 0.00025631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $231.65 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00056519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00638927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083816 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030352 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 212,753,430 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

