Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 27,576 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 124.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.05% of Cannae worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,604,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,706,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,526,000 after buying an additional 394,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNNE. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

