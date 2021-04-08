Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 40,945 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,347,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,134,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $30.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

