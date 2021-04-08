Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 18,867 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 743.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000.

EDV stock opened at $126.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.62. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $177.71.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

