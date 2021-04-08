Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 72,661 John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHEM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 73,167 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 287,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000.

JHEM stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.