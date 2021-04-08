Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 79,109 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.56% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 18.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000.

PMAY stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

