Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 220.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,207 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.17% of Primoris Services worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 178,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

