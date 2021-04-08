Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 109,817 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 302.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,817 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in News were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,780,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,856,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,845,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of News stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

