Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 15,622 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.34% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWL opened at $97.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

