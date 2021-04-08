Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 24,205 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

