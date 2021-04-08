Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 28,851 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 580.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACES. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 116.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 179,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 96,644 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,261,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,172,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 748.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,573,000.

BATS:ACES opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86.

