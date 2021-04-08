Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 33,015 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 560.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $53.46 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.