Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 39,076 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 120.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of Skyline Champion worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY opened at $46.16 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

