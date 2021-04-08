Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 40,172 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 348.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.47% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.

