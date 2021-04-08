Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 7,524 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $58.96 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

