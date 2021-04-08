Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 213,273 CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 213,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

CONXU stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

