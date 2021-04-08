Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 77,548 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 9.46% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFEB. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 61,261 shares in the last quarter.

UFEB opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $27.22.

