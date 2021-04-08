Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.26% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $51.97 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

