Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.21% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

FMHI stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

