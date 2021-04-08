Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,169 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.61% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 199,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 4,413.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 427,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 971.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 217,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,265,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $38.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.