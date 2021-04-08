Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $199.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.30. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $210.38.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.