Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,452.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI opened at $117.36 on Thursday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $118.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.23.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

