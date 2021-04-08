Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 361.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTMC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000.

Shares of BATS:PTMC opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13.

