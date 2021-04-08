Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.66% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 318,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 247,280 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,928,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

