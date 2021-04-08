Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 220.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,207 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.17% of Primoris Services worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

