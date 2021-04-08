Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 193.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,620 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in News were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $24.36 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.