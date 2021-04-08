Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.90 Million Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 450.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSM stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72.

