Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.90 Million Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 450.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72.

