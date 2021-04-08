Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 4.51% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06.

