Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 8.04% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the 4th quarter worth $822,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000.

UCC stock opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $99.31.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

