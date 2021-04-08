Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 419.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 39,011 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter.

POCT opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

