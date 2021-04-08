Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.18. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $113.66.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.