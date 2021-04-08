Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.98 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 190,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,997,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000.

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $64.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

