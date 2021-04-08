Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.99 Million Stake in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 5.57% of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of WANT stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.

