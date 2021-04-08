Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 538.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $100.90.

