Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $30.36.

