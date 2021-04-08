Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.18% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,891,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

