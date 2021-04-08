Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.50 Million Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,619 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,492,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,962,000 after buying an additional 518,078 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,901,000. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,788,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,280,000.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

