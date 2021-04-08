Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $24,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after buying an additional 1,060,614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 337,721 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,202,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 271,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $89,471. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.