Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

