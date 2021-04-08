Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.70 Million Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 117.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.43% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of CFA opened at $68.23 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

