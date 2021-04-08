Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.75 Million Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.52% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

