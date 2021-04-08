Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 730.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,595 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 151,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 40,988 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

