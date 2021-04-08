Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 124.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.05% of Cannae worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cannae by 20.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

