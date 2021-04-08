Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 419.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POCT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

POCT opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $28.73.

