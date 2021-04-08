Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 302.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,817 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in News were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $102,780,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in News by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 348,892 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,122,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in News by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after buying an additional 484,473 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.42 on Thursday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

