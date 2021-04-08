Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,614 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after buying an additional 122,187 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,343,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,429,000 after acquiring an additional 238,842 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $89,471 over the last three months. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

