Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $2.58 Million in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.92% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTOC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,566,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,750,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,090,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,928,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,270,000.

Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

