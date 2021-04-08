Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $2.87 Million in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $126.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $177.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.62.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

